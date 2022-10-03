PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

