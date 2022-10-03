Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 12,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.90. 6,755,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,266. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.89, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,923,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

