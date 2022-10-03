Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $231,318.00

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $231,318.00 and approximately $24,423.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

