Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expands By 15.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 559,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $631.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.