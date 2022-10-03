Short Interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Increases By 13.8%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Arch Resources Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE:ARCH traded up $9.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.35. 683,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.47. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 55.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

