Short Interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Grows By 9.4%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,220,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.54. 2,055,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,727. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

