Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Increases By 16.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Delek US alerts:

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Delek US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

DK traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $28.62. 1,250,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.