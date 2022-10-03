Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Increases By 10.4%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

DOMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 378,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,101. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $148.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,843,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,968,960.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 499,762 shares of company stock worth $356,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

