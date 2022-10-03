Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Increases By 9.8%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 171,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director David Saul Levin purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $44,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,324.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 511,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerald by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 434,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerald by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX remained flat at $3.38 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,456. Emerald has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

