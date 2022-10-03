Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Decreases By 8.2%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. 241,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,456. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $353.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on EVC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,925,000 after acquiring an additional 858,481 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,387,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,117 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 768,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

