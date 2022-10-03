Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Increases By 16.7%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 818,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.36. 506,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,065. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ExlService by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,652,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in ExlService by 14.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

