Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Decreases By 10.3%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 801,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of FVRR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.60. 576,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,695. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $199.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
