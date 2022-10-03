Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Rises By 13.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 394,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,042. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $334.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

