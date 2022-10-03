Short Interest in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Decreases By 12.6%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Global Consumer Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GACQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 13,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,504. Global Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 667,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

