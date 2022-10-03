Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Drops By 13.8%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 651,300 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,716. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $50.59.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

