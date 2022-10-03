Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Grows By 10.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ASR stock traded up $7.73 on Monday, reaching $203.90. 20,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,982. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $177.31 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $315.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth about $15,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

