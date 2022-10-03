Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Increases By 14.0%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 34,640,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $7.20. 8,284,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

