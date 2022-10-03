Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Declines By 7.2%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.
In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.25. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
