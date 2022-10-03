Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Increases By 16.3%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $235,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after buying an additional 2,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,739. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.