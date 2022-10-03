Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Drops By 14.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. 186,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,287. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

