Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Drops By 14.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. 186,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,287. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.