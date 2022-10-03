Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

NYSE:SONX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,948. The company has a market cap of $29.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. Sonendo has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonendo news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,600,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,928.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,676 shares of company stock valued at $817,155. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,481 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sonendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

