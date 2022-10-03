TerraUSD (UST) Price Down 26.9% This Week

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $723.03 million and $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002740 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.