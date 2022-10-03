The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,590,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 26,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $5,934,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. 15,651,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,911,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

