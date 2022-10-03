The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,590,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 26,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $5,934,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. 15,651,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,911,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.