The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 455,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.33. 93,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,380. The company has a market cap of $580.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

