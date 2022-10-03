THEKEY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,937.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

