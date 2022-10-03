Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.23 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $291.80 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00087144 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00065626 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030835 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018154 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001806 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007759 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000160 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,633,129,600 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
