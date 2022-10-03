TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,686 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $52,713.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at $325,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 19th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20.
TMC the metals Stock Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ:TMC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 1,554,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Institutional Trading of TMC the metals
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TMC the metals (TMC)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.