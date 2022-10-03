TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,686 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $52,713.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at $325,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TMC the metals alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20.

TMC the metals Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:TMC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 1,554,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

TMC the metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 827,023 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 92.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 361,847 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 75.9% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 308,313 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.