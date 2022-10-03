TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 839,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.25. The stock had a trading volume of 194,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,099. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

