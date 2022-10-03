TripCandy Hits Market Capitalization of $543,129.46 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TripCandy has a market cap of $543,129.46 and $45.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TripCandy has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.72 or 1.00008234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079008 BTC.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

TripCandy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

