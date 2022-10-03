Venus Reward Token (VRT) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $10.27 million and $85,489.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token launched on June 8th, 2021. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus Reward Token’s official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus enables a decentralized stablecoin, VAI, built on Binance Smart Chain that is backed by a basket of stablecoins and crypto assets without centralized control. A Decentralized Marketplace for Lenders and Borrowers with Borderless Stablecoins.Funds held within the protocol can earn APY's based on the market demand for that asset. Interest is earned by the block and can be used as collateral to borrow assets or to mint stablecoins.”

