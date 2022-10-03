Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 375.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vertiv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.