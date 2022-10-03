Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

