Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.