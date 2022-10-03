Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 942,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 573,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 114,692 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 239,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

HIO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 165,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,787. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.