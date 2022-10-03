Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.48

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 30107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.
