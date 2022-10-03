YOU COIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,869.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $941,054.67 and $3,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

