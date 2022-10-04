1,247 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,638,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 2,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,623. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $43.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

