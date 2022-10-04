44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

