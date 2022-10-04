44 Wealth Management LLC Has $969,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

NYSE CI traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,116. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.81. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.