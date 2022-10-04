44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,843 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

