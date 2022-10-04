44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.77. 69,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

