44,823 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 4.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.14. 29,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,939. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

