57,615 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Bought by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Excelerate Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $347,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of EE stock traded up 0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 25.23. 1,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 30.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of 18.31 and a 1-year high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

