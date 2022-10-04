740 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after buying an additional 1,775,530 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after buying an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.