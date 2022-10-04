8,087 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.