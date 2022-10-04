ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.64. ABB shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 23,946 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $22,145,000. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

