Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Sells $18,889.50 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Jesse Chew sold 8,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $18,889.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,046 shares in the company, valued at $543,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Accuray Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ARAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 339,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,864. The company has a market cap of $209.44 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Accuray by 1,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,006 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.