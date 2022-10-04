Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $28.91

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $30.55. Adient shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 689 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $50,788,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $61,955,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $41,490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $17,870,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.