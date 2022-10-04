Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 8.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 107,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,131,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.26.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Affirm by 3.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 32.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

