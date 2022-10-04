AGA Token (AGA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $123.00

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. AGA Token has a total market capitalization of $240,297.93 and approximately $123.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
AGA Token Coin Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.
Buying and Selling AGA Token
