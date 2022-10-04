Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 10.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $36.99. Approximately 14,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,602,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $3,622,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

